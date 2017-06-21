Deputy Involved Shooting In Vernon County Timeline

Update 9/22: Nevada.Deputy Alexander Stimson is cleared of any wrong doing following an investigation into a deadly shooting. The Vernon County Prosecutor has determined there were no violations of the law -- clearing the deputy involved in the shooting

Below is a copy of the MHP Report of their investigation:

# # #

(7/11/2017) Some information was released Tuesday morning regarding the officer involved shooting that took place on 6/21/2017 in Vernon County. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that their investigation surrounding the 911 call that was placed, and the pursuit that followed has been completed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the shooting that took place after the pursuit ended.

According to the press release, the Vernon County 911 dispatch center received a call at approximately 2:23 am on 6/21/2017 regarding a stolen mini-van in the area of Montevallo, Mo in Vernon County. It was reported the driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to run over the owner during an altercation in which the owner was trying to keep his vehicle from being stolen.

The responding deputy located the vehicle on E Hwy not far from the location that resulted in the 911 call. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle and notified dispatch that he was in pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop. The vehicle pursuit ended on Stockade road when the suspect drove off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as Brandon Lukenbill, fled on foot. During the foot pursuit, a physical altercation took place between the deputy and Lukenbill resulting in Lukenbill being fatally wounded by a gunshot.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said he requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol conduct the investigation into the shooting incident.

The deputy returned to work after one week of administrative leave per our policy for administrative review.

# # #

(6/21/17) In the early morning hours of June 21, 2017, a deputy with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit. At the termination of the pursuit, the deputy and the suspect were involved in a physical altercation. During that altercation, the deputy fired his weapon and the suspect was fatally wounded. The involved deputy, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. This office will have no further comment until that investigation has been completed.