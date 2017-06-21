Quantcast

Joplin Business Success - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Business Success

Updated:

     "Everything Must Go" is a phrase many of us see or hear as retailers across the country face bankruptcy and store closures.
     But for some in Joplin..it's a different story.
Jones: "Having a loyal customer base has probably been our salvation, in this area."
Ron Jones and his wife own the Radio Shack on Maiden Lane in Joplin.
And in their case -- it's helpful to own their store, even if it's under a national franchise. That way -- if the franchise downsizes or goes bankrupt -- they still have the choice to stay open. Just under a different name.
But success goes beyond the name.
Jones says his employees are a pivitol part of the business.
Jones: "They pretty much have become part of our family, they've been around so long, we rely on them, we trust them, they trust us.  We're all just trying to make a living together.
What Ron says he thinks is the biggest contributor to his store's success is that personal attention, that websites just can't give you.
Jones: "So, having somebody face-to-face who can listen to your problem, help you solve that problem, and have the product to help solve that problem, is very important."
And his customers agree.
Reeder: "It's very handy because if I'm replacing something i can bring it in and show it to them and they can find the replacement piece or parts, you just get that personal, face-to-face experience."
But Ron's Radio Shack isn't the only 'national' store surviving locally, department stores and specialty stores are thriving at Northpark Mall amid another round of store closings.
In fact, some, like Bath and Body Works, have expanded, and there's new stores, like H&M, on the way.
Joan Ghani says she attributes that to Joplin's "trade area" -- which is the region our community serves in a retail sense.
Ghani: "The larger the trade area, and the more you have to offer, as we get in new stores, there's not a reason to have to drive to Tulsa, or Springfield, so, people will stay here and shop."
And with Joplin being a regional retail hub, it creates a unique incentive...
Ghani: "If a store closes in Joplin, then, someone would have to drive 60 miles to get to their next store, maybe even farther than that, so they tend to want to stay."
     H&M plans to open this fall.
     Mall officials say a number of stores are spending money to expand and renovate.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Joplin Business Success

    Joplin Business Success

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-06-21 21:26:29 GMT
         "Everything Must Go" is a phrase many of us see or hear as retailers across the country face bankruptcy and store closures.      But for some in Joplin..it's a different story. Jones: "Having a loyal customer base has probably been our salvation, in this area." Ron Jones and his wife own the Radio Shack on Maiden Lane in Joplin. And in their case -- it's helpful to own their store, even if it's under a national franchise. That way...More >>
         "Everything Must Go" is a phrase many of us see or hear as retailers across the country face bankruptcy and store closures.      But for some in Joplin..it's a different story. Jones: "Having a loyal customer base has probably been our salvation, in this area." Ron Jones and his wife own the Radio Shack on Maiden Lane in Joplin. And in their case -- it's helpful to own their store, even if it's under a national franchise. That way...More >>

  • Patriotic Memorial On Display

    Patriotic Memorial On Display

    Monday, June 19 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-19 18:49:06 GMT
    Freedom, it's something that many of us take for granted.  But what we may forget, is the price of our freedom.  There's two brothers in Southwest Missouri working to change that. Duane: "We all take advantage of it, and we all go without thinking about it, because, it is our freedom, we don't have to worry, and we want to continue that way." Duane Swatosh and his brother Claire are both veterans. They love our country, and our history, and they're taking it on th...More >>
    Freedom, it's something that many of us take for granted.  But what we may forget, is the price of our freedom.  There's two brothers in Southwest Missouri working to change that. Duane: "We all take advantage of it, and we all go without thinking about it, because, it is our freedom, we don't have to worry, and we want to continue that way." Duane Swatosh and his brother Claire are both veterans. They love our country, and our history, and they're taking it on th...More >>

  • Riverton Power Plant Implosion

    Riverton Power Plant Implosion

    Sunday, June 18 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-06-18 17:26:24 GMT
        We move from falling trees -- to falling buildings!     This morning in Riverton, demolition crews brought down the former Empire power plant building and it's smoke stack.  People began lining up at 4:30 am in Riverton to witness something you don't get to see everyday. Crews from KCOM Demolition have been working for several weeks preparing the Empire District Electric Company's former Riverton power plant -- for demolition. Initially, the...More >>
        We move from falling trees -- to falling buildings!     This morning in Riverton, demolition crews brought down the former Empire power plant building and it's smoke stack.  People began lining up at 4:30 am in Riverton to witness something you don't get to see everyday. Crews from KCOM Demolition have been working for several weeks preparing the Empire District Electric Company's former Riverton power plant -- for demolition. Initially, the...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.