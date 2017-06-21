SWAT Demo Part of Upward Bound Summer School at Crowder College

Upward Bound is giving high school students the chance to experience a variety of career opportunities from medicine to crime and punishment.

Two hundred fifty high school students are spending part of the summer at Crowder College in the program.



On Wednesday, a Newton county SWAT team invaded a classroom full of high school students. They're part of Upward Bound’s crime and punishment class learning about all aspects of law enforcement.

“Any women on the team?” asked Esmeralda Ortega, a Diamond high school rising junior who hopes to become a lawyer.



Esmeralda said in the program, “There’s things you won’t learn in the basic school regular day so this helped me a lot. So, I would know more if this is what I really want to do.”



The crime and punishment research class included a canine demonstration as well. A first-hand look at what law enforcement careers entail.



Gunner Bothman, a rising junior from Stockton high school said the class influenced his career ideas. Bothman said, "I’m thinking about intelligence. I think I’m a smart kid. I figure things out especially with detective work and research. It’s a good fit and I like excitement so."



While the program helps some student decide on a career path, it also helps them prepare for their work back at high school.



Director of public relations Cindy Brown explained, "They go to classes that are based on the core class they're in next year. So whatever Math class and English they’re in next fall, they also take classes like that."



Gunner said it helps. "We learn about the ACT, how to take the ACT, tips on testing, tips on all educational things that will really get you through high school.”

We asked, “You think it’s helped you?”

Gunner said, “Oh, yeah! I am right now a straight ‘A’ student!"



Mentors and advisors follow them year round.

Criminal justice instructor Oren Barnes said, "We get to coach them a little bit instead of taking this track, hey try this, this may work a little better for you. So they can learn from our mistakes instead of making mistakes on their own."

Many of the students, like Esmeralda, would be the first in their family to attend college which offers challenges.

She said, "Not having someone to tell you what to take, how college is going to be, and stuff. Yeah, it’s pretty hard. But that’s what upward bound is about. I feel like that security on me because I know upward bound is going to help me."



Ninety-five percent of students in the program do go on to degree programs in college. Upward Bound has three hundred twenty students in the program that runs throughout the school year.



