KDOT testing pavement next week in Crawford County

Starting Monday, June 26, and continuing through Thursday, June 29, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will run tests of pavement strength on several highways in Crawford County:

K-146, from the Neosho-Crawford county line east to K-3;

K-126, from U.S. 400 north and east to the Kansas-Missouri border;

U.S. 69, from K-171/U.S. 400 north to U.S. 160 (Pittsburg bypass);

K-7, from U.S. 400 north to the Crawford-Bourbon county line.

The KDOT testing crew uses a device called a falling weight deflectometer to check pavement strength. A pilot car will guide one-lane traffic through each testing work zone. Travelers can expect delays of 15 minutes or less during daylight hours. KDOT reminds all drivers to use caution and obey the signs and flaggers at testing zones.