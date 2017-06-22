Potential Tuition Increase For Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Students may have to reach a little deeper in their wallets to pay for tuition next year at NO.

"We are having to make some tough decisions. We're gonna request a tuition increase of about 5 dollars a credit hour, so that's gonna be about 250 dollars over the course of the year" says Public Information Coordinator, Jordan Adams.



Not all students are comfortable with the potential tuition increase.



"At first sight, it's not that much, yes I agree. But overall in the long run, I think it will cause a drastic change and it will really effect the overall percentage of students who actually attend. because like I said, the increase might drastically change their mind" says student, Wences Ramirez.

But easing the cost, the community. .



Last year, community members that support the college gave 140 thousand dollars for scholarships, breaking the school's record.



Although paying the additional money may be a bit more of a stretch for now, most see the degree as more than worth it.



"250 dollars isn't so much when you consider how many doors a college education opens for you" says Adams.



Some students are just rolling with the punches.



"Life still goes on, so I guess you just have to deal with it. Because you still want an education" says incoming Freshman, Alyssa Blowe.

Oklahoma state regents will vote on the increase on June 29th.

If they pass the proposal, the college's student body will vote and ultimately decide.