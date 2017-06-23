Over Capacity Ottawa County Jail Inmate Population

Today Keisha Miller is taking care of court fines, next Friday she will return to jail to finish her sentence for drugs. She'll enter a jail that's already over capacity, more than a year after being sentenced.

"I'm almost 11 months clean off of methamphetamine. When i got my charges a year and a half ago, i was doing really bad and i could have used that punishment right then" she says.

The county jail's administrator says overcrowding is a safety a concern for the guards



"Staffing is a big thing, you know when we have so many inmates, we only have a certain number of guards on at one time, so the more inmates you have..the more guards you would like to have" says jail administrator Jesse Krewson.



More inmates also mean more resources including clothing and food.



"The inmates are complaining you know the quality of the food may not be as good as it is because we have to stretch with more inmates, and they don't like that there are so many people in their pod. They feel crowded. The normal complaints, but there's nothing we can do about that. We can't control how many people they send to jail" says the administrator.



Keisha says rehab and being a leader at narcotics anonymous have put her on the right path but she still end up back behind bars for another three months.



"We are so over crowded and it's such a big deal that they got people coming in there that is doing good and got their life going straight, but we are still trying to push them in here" says Keisha

Part of Ottawa County's inmate population problem is because the jail holds inmates for other Oklahoma counties who have even worse overcrowding problems.