Joplin 4th of July Celebration

The Joplin Parks and Recreation announces details for it's Independence Day Celebration. 

The Joplin Independence Day Celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 at the Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W. 1st Street.

Family friendly activities are planned throughout the evening for all ages. Come out and enjoy sports games, a youth homerun derby on the Will Norton Miracle Field, and a touch-a-truck event. Several bounce houses and inflatables will be on site. Wristbands offering an unlimited bounce opportunity can be purchased for $8. Live music by the local band Stowaway Gypsy begins at 7 p.m., playing a variety of genres.

Food vendors and concession stands will be available offering a variety of carnival-fare items such as funnel cakes, ice cream, barbeque, pizza, tacos, shaved ice to those attending.

The fireworks show begins at 9:45 p.m. Viewing areas are available at the Joplin Athletic Complex. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and to arrive early to pick their spot.

Due to safety concerns, visitors are asked to please not bring pets or grills. Personal fireworks and alcohol are prohibited by city ordinance.

For more information about this year's celebration, contact Joplin Parks & Recreation at 417-625-4750.

