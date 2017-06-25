Erie Kansas Home to Unique Classic Car Find

You hear about barn finds, maybe one car, maybe two cars but never five that have been well preserved"

Dave Lucas knows he's been connected with a rare collection.

The classic cars have been preserved in this barn by Richard Wilton, whose stepfather sold him five cars all built in the 1920s and 30s.

Each one of the cars has sentimental value to him.



"It's just like having your third kid, ya know. They're apart of ya" says Wilton.



But soon he is moving to Kansas City to be closer to his son, who doesn't have room for them.



"It takes a certain type of person to take this type of car" he says.



Business partners Dave Lucas and Gary Peters, are just those type of people.



"It's kind of a once in a lifetime kind of opportunity to find a collection like this all together. It just never happens" says Lucas.



For the past 20 years, the cars have been kept in the barn covered in tarps and propped up on stands, with the wheels never touching the ground.

now, the guys are pushing the cars out of the barn, the tires are touching the ground for the first time since the 90s.

As a whole, the 5 cars are worth up to 30,000 dollars.



There could be another memory in the making for Wilton



"I would love to get one of the model Ts running and come back here and take him for a ride sometime" says new owner Gary Peters.