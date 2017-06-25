Two Friends Set Out On A Covered Wagon Adventure

Ray Hascall and his friend, Bobby Tarver, set out on a journey across the region -- in a covered wagon.

But, it wasn't just a sudden idea to load up and hit the road...

Hascall: "The whole trip, when i was a kid me and my buddies were gonna go horseback...."

That's when he was seventeen.

"..I finally got where I could do it, and I figured the wagon would be better than the horse back."

Tarver is self employed, and that gave him an opportunity to join Hascall on the wagon trail.

But, this isn't the first time they've tried to hit the road.

Tarver: "The first trip we started out and we made it 14 miles the first day, we camped out, the second night, we made it 2 miles, one of the reigns got caught underneath the wheel, and took his finger off. -- ((laughter/'oh!')) so that was the end of that trip."

That was last fall.

Then, in May, they decided to try again -- and this time, has been a much more successful journey.

And even though it took a few more years to get going, the sights have been worth it.

Hascall: "A lot of beautiful nature stuff, waterfalls, and stuff like that, rivers, a lot of beautiful old homes."

Tarver: "It's been a really relaxing trip, people's been real courtesy, I mean, real generous, I mean, it's really amazing how nice people really are out here."

The trail started in Tecumseh, Oklahoma.

Hascall: "What we done, when we left Tecumseh, we went over and hit highway 99 and went up into Kansas, picked up highway 54, carried it over to Collins, highway 13, and now we're working our way back."

They picked up Historic Route 66 in Springfield, and came through Carthage, Joplin, Galena, and Baxter Springs -- before I caught up with them here -- on East 20th Road in Oklahoma.

I asked Hascall how long they have before they get home.

Hascall: "Back home? Probably 2 and a half weeks."

And they'll be making more stops, and seeing more sights along the way.