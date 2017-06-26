INTEGRIS Miami Hospital EMS Earns Heart Association Award

Members of INTEGRIS Miami Emergency Services were recently recognized for providing quality care to their patients, particularly those suffering from heart attack, Pictured above (left to right) are Clint Epperson, Matt Walker, Kade Witten, Cory Humble, K

INTEGRIS Emergency Services has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Bronze Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction, the deadliest type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

“Worth noting is the fact that achievement of this award was made possible only after our EMS received the Physio-Control, LIFENET 12-lead EKG transmission software, through the INTEGRIS Foundation’s YOU & I campaign. You and I is an internal campaign that allows employees to use payroll deductions to support philanthropic endeavors of our foundation. Each employee who contributed toward that YOU & I project shares in this achievement,” said Jonas Rabel, president of INTEGRIS Miami Hospital.

A significant number of STEMI patients unfortunately don't receive this prompt reperfusion therapy, which is critical in restoring blood flow. Mission: Lifeline seeks to save lives by closing the gaps that separate these patients from timely access to appropriate treatments. Mission: Lifeline’s EMS recognition program recognizes emergency medical services for their efforts in improving systems of care and quality of life for these patients.

EMS providers are vital to the success of Mission: Lifeline. They perform 12-lead ECGs that measure the electrical activity of the heart and can help determine if a heart attack has occurred. They also follow protocols derived from American Heart Association/ American College of Cardiology guidelines. These correct tools, training and practices allow EMS providers to rapidly identify suspected heart attack patients, promptly notify the medical center, and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel.

Agencies that receive the Mission: Lifeline Bronze award have demonstrated at least 75 percent compliance for each required achievement measure for a minimum of one quarter.

“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said James Jollis, M.D., chair of the Mission: Lifeline advisory working group. “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can shave precious minutes of life-saving treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals. We applaud INTEGRIS Emergency Services for achieving this award that shows it meets evidence-based guidelines in the treatment of people who have severe heart attacks.”

Hospital President Rabel continued, “INTEGRIS Emergency Services is dedicated to making our service among the best in the country, and the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program is helping us accomplish that by implementing processes for improving systems of care with the goal of improving the quality of care for all acute coronary syndrome patients. We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in emergency medical care for all cardiac patients.”

