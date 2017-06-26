Quantcast

Humboldt Lions Club Fireworks - July 3rd

Updated:
HUMBOLDT, KANSAS -

The Humboldt Lions Club Fireworks Display, will be Monday, July 3rd. 

  • The Fireworks will begin at dusk at the Humboldt Golf Course, on the north side of Humboldt.
  • Before the show, there will be a radio-controlled model airplane show at 6:30 PM.
  • Concessions will be available.
  • Bring lawn chairs and blankets.  No personal fireworks, please. 

