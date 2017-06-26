Pineville Man Fights to Keep Sewer He Built

Burl Fraizer moved to Pineville Missouri in 2014. That July he built his own septic system.



"I got a permit from McDonald County to put a septic tank in and we done that. Exactly what they wanted. They said it was the best job they've ever done" he says.



Although the county initially approved of the work Fraizer had done, it wasn't long before things took a turn.



"Here about a month or so later, we get threatening letters from their lawyer. Saying they are going to come in and destroy our septic tank"



The Jane Water District is charging Burl and his wife 3,100 dollars and trying to make them reconnect to the city's septic system.

Fraizer and his lawyer believe that this situation is a result of a miscommunication between McDonald county and the Jane Water District.



"In my opinion, what my lawyer said..he thinks its between McDonald County, maybe their county commissioners..and this place up here the water sewer has got issues and we got hung in between it" says Fraizer.



The Jane Water District sees citizens as having their own private septic tanks as more than a paper work issue.



"For protection of natural resources, anyone within a sewer district is required to connect to protect the water conditions in that area. The order of the court was that he has to reconnect to the sewer lines that we have to cave in his old septic tank and make it inoperable. Which is according to state regulations" says Lynn Schlessman from the Jane Water District.



"At this point, I guess right now we are waiting to see what else is going to happen. And I'm working on an audit for the water and sewer board" says Fraizer.



If Fraizer ends up having to switch to the public sewer, he is taking the old spot the tank was and making a cellar.