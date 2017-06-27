Quantcast

Chanute 4th Of July in Santa Fe Park

July 4 @ 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM 

  • Food Vendors
  • Dunk Tank
  • Fireworks @ 10PM
  • Antique Car Display
  • Location: Santa Fe Ave. & Chanute 35 Parkway

  • 2017 Independence Day Events

    2017 Independence Day Events in the 4 State Area. 

    More >>

  • Humboldt Lions Club Fireworks - July 3rd

    Humboldt Lions Club Fireworks - July 3rd

    Monday, June 26 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-06-26 22:28:10 GMT
    The Humboldt Lions Club Fireworks Display, will be Monday, July 3rd.  The Fireworks will begin at dusk at the Humboldt Golf Course, on the north side of Humboldt. Before the show, there will be a radio-controlled model airplane show at 6:30 PM. Concessions will be available. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.  No personal fireworks, please.  More >>
    The Humboldt Lions Club Fireworks Display, will be Monday, July 3rd.  The Fireworks will begin at dusk at the Humboldt Golf Course, on the north side of Humboldt. Before the show, there will be a radio-controlled model airplane show at 6:30 PM. Concessions will be available. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.  No personal fireworks, please.  More >>
