Zucchini Boat

Updated:

Cook time Total time

30 mins 30 mins

Ingredients

· non-stick spray

· 6 medium zucchinis

· 1 sweet onion, diced

· 1 pound ground meat

· 2 cups marinara sauce

· 1-2 cups favorite shredded cheese

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. While the oven heats, slice

zucchini lengthwise, trimming the vine end off.

2. Scoop out the center of your zucchini. melon baller works great

3. After they're hollowed out, invert the zucchini on a greased baking sheet and roast for about 10 minutes at 400 degrees F.

4. In the meantime, dice up the zucchini that was removed from the inside and brown along with the diced onion and ground meat. Pour off the oil and mix in your favorite red sauce.

5. Once the boats come out of the oven, organize an assembly line while they cool enough to handle. Here's what you'll need: partially roasted zucchini, sauce and cheese.

6. Flip your boats over (I use tongs) and fill them up. Start with a healthy portion of your meat mixture and top with cheese. Add about half an inch of water to the bottom of the pan, just to keep everything moist and bubbly.

7. Cover with foil (tip: spray the underside of your foil with non-stick spray so your cheese doesn't stick).

8. Place in oven again for about 20 minutes.

Revised from: http://foodlets.com-zucchini-boats

