FEMA Begins Door-to-Door Flood Relief in Jasper County

August 1st is the deadline for people in Missouri to apply for FEMA assistance because of recent flooding. A little more than 3,000 statewide have applied for this financial assistance since June 5th.

Government workers have started meeting with people in Jasper County.

FEMA workers going door-to-door and taking notes along the way.

"Obviously, they're looking for somebody," says Jasper County resident Samuel Stanley.

...As many people possible, actually.

"There's some people who still slip through the cracks," says Michelle Olivo with FEMA.

Walk around some parts of Jasper County, like the Brooklyn Heights area where Stanley lives, and it may seem hard to believe there was severe flooding a little more than a month ago.

"I didn't need any help. I didn't have any water. It was 200 yards from the house," says Stanley.

Stanley knows how much help his neighbors need.

"It was a big deal. I have friends who are back on 66 Highway who...their basements are still in array from the storm, where they flooded. It's a big process," says Stanley.

Stanley has been helping his neighbors, and FEMA, by passing out flyers that show what federal government assistance is available. FEMA workers are going a step further...

"We get assigned locations where we go," says Olivo.

Local emergency managers have been passing along information to FEMA, like addresses of people who were affected by the flood.

"We knock on doors. Ring the door bell," says Olivo.

"It was real simple," says Stanley. "They just wanted to know how far the water came up, were we affected, do we live in a floodplain. Could they help us at all."

FEMA might cover what insurance doesn't, and it never hurts to ask FEMA for help. Stanley is helping to break a certain stigma of recovery.

"I believe a lot of people want to look down on people, you know... 'they're double-dipping. Oh, you get help from FEMA, plus you're getting help from your neighbors, plus you're getting help from your insurance company," says Stanley.

Instead, this recovery assistance is all about getting help without judgment.

So If FEMA knocks on your door, rings the door bell, or leaves a pamphlet...

"The old fashioned way. Door-to-door. Word of mouth," says Stanley.

...That simple interaction could get your life back in order.

FEMA may also cover medical supplies and equipment, like canes, nebulizers, cpap machines, and medications. Click here for more information.