Quantcast

KanCare Renewal Public Meeting Scheduled in Pittsburg - KOAM TV 7

KanCare Renewal Public Meeting Scheduled in Pittsburg

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has scheduled a series of public meetings for the discussion of the state’s proposed renewal of the KanCare program and to provide input and ideas for changes.

Anyone may provide comment and input about the KanCare renewal at any time from June 14, 2017 until October 15, 2017. The state intends to submit the renewal request on November 1, 2017.

There will be a second set of meetings in the fall of 2017 to collect formal comments about the waiver renewal application.

Information about KanCare is available for public review at the KanCare website: http://www.kancare.ks.gov/about-kancare/kancare-renewal.

Materials for these meetings will be made available at the above link as they are prepared. Individuals without access to the internet may obtain copies of these materials by calling 785-296-4753 or writing KanCare Renewal, c/o Becky Ross, KDHE–Division of Health Care Finance, 900 SW Jackson, LSOB – 9th Floor, Topeka, Kansas, 66612. Such requests must be made before October 15, 2017.

Written comments about KanCare renewal may be sent to this email address: kdhe.kancarerenewal@ks.gov; or may be mailed to: KanCare Renewal, c/o Becky Ross, KDHE-Division of Health Care Finance, 900 SW Jackson, LSOB – 9th Floor, Topeka, Kansas, 66612.

Public Meetings – When and Where

Public meetings about the KanCare renewal will be held as follows:

Thurs., June 29 - 1:30-3:30 pm (providers); 6:00-8:00 pm (consumers) @ Pittsburg State University, Overman Student Center, Ballroom A 302 E Cleveland, Pittsburg, KS 66762

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • 2017 Independence Day Events

    2017 Independence Day Events

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-06-27 19:09:21 GMT

    2017 Independence Day Events in the 4 State Area. 

    More >>

    2017 Independence Day Events in the 4 State Area. 

    More >>

  • Chanute 4th Of July in Santa Fe Park

    Chanute 4th Of July in Santa Fe Park

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-06-27 18:45:21 GMT
    July 4 @ 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM  Food Vendors Dunk Tank Fireworks @ 10PM Antique Car Display Location: Santa Fe Ave. & Chanute 35 Parkway More >>
    July 4 @ 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM  Food Vendors Dunk Tank Fireworks @ 10PM Antique Car Display Location: Santa Fe Ave. & Chanute 35 Parkway More >>

  • Humboldt Lions Club Fireworks - July 3rd

    Humboldt Lions Club Fireworks - July 3rd

    Monday, June 26 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-06-26 22:28:10 GMT
    The Humboldt Lions Club Fireworks Display, will be Monday, July 3rd.  The Fireworks will begin at dusk at the Humboldt Golf Course, on the north side of Humboldt. Before the show, there will be a radio-controlled model airplane show at 6:30 PM. Concessions will be available. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.  No personal fireworks, please.  More >>
    The Humboldt Lions Club Fireworks Display, will be Monday, July 3rd.  The Fireworks will begin at dusk at the Humboldt Golf Course, on the north side of Humboldt. Before the show, there will be a radio-controlled model airplane show at 6:30 PM. Concessions will be available. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.  No personal fireworks, please.  More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.