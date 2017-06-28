Carthage Man Charged With Child Endangerment, Domestic Assault

On 6/28/17 about 30 minutes after midnight Carthage Police received a report of gunshots from the 1000 block of Regan. Upon arrival officers spoke to the victim with the initials S.B. She reported that she is girlfriend to the suspect Johnnie Frost. She said that Frost came home and was agitated over problems at work. Frost became upset with S.B. and took her to their bedroom. Frost was acting as though he was taking part in a television show and was a member of a motorcycle gang. The show was Son’s of Anarchy. Frost threatened S.B. with an M4 (AR15 semi-automatic rifle). He shot warning shots above her head. When confronted by S.B.’s sister he stepped out of the bedroom. S.B.’s 7 year old daughter C.T. came into the bedroom and they shut the door. Frost then fired about 21 shots through the door. S.B.’s sister was able to disarm him and Frost left the house and went into the garage. He then obtained a pistol and fired four rounds back into the house. The shots narrowly missed their 3 year old child.

(Press Release from Carthage Police Department)