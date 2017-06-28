Webb City Predator

Quantcast

Webb City police are warning parents and kids to be on the lookout for a suspicious man in the community.
Hatten Park in Webb City -- a place to take your children and let them run and play...but now, there's a danger for those kids at this very park.
Morrow: "I feel kinda sickened about it, I'm not gonna lie, you know, and right now we've got this guy running around and I mean, I should give him my address right now and say 'come solicit to my kid and see what happens buddy.'"
Webb City police say that danger has struck not once, but twice...
Melton: "In the last two weeks we've taken two reports of a white mail driving a silver car with a spoiler, offering kids money for sex."
Chief Melton says both incidents were reported at Hatten Park on College Avenue.
Neither of the children were hurt, and both ran away to tell their parents.
Lisa Morrow says it's important for parents to be pro-active as well.
Morrow: "You know, we've gone to the park doing this rock hunting thing, and, I've always got them within eyes, where I can see them, no matter what, no matter how far."
Chief Melton says the most important thing is for parents to keep an open line of communication with their kids.
Melton: "We're a big proponent of the 'if you see something, say something', if you see something suspicious, if it raises the hairs on the back of your neck, say something to somebody, tell a parent, tell a teacher, tell a law enforcement officer, that way the adults can follow up, and maybe, help prevent the next victim."
What has Morrow worried is these incidents, both occurred in 'broad daylight'.
The first, on a Friday around 12:30 in the afternoon, the other happened on a Sunday around 2:30.
Morrow: "I won't let the kids outside by themselves now, I'm always, there's always gotta be an adult present."
     Chief Melton also told us that they have detectives working several leads.
     And he encourages everyone to report any suspicious activity.

