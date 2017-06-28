Cutest Kid in Town

The Oakview Estates facility director recently made an impulse buy, which has turned out to be a big hit at her job! She purchased a baby goat, also known as kid, to pay the residents visits.



"How cute would it be to have all the ladies here, holding the baby goat," said Oakview Estates Facility Director Desiree Humble.

Cute might be an understatement when it comes to Olive, the 2 week old half-pygmy and half-fainting goat. She's already reached celebrity status in the eyes of the Oakview residents!

"We just all love her! I want to take her to my room! (looks at goat) you wanna' go home with me," asked Oakview resident Marie Albertini.



"I think I love to see her jump! She has so much fun when she jumps, and it's so much fun to watch her," said Oakview Resident JoAnn Triplett.

Despite Olive's extreme popularity, the Oakview Estates residents have been able to get along, as the wait their turn for some one-on-one time with this happy kid.

"We've not had any fights yet. I've told everybody we've got lots of grandmas here to love her, and hold her, and help take care of her," said Oakview Estates Facility Director Desiree Humble.

Humble also says Olive will grow to be around 30pounds, and at that size, may not be suitable for visits. But that's a decision she and her staff will make down the road.