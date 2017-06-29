Mother Claims Campground Worker Could've Done More to Prevent Sex Between Son & Teacher

10/18/2017: Pre-trial motions are set for 3/12/2018. Schweitzer's trial will start 4/11/2017.

# # #

8/15/2017: Amanda Schweitzer was arraigned today in Jasper County Court. She pleaded not guilty to statutory rape of child under the age of fourteen.

# # #

A campground faces a lawsuit alleging more actions could've been taken to prevent a teacher from having sex with her student. Earlier this year, Amanda Schweitzer had been charged in Jasper County with first degree statutory rape for having sex with a child under the age of 14. Court documents indicate the North Middle School teacher drove the student to her home and then had sex with him.

In addition to those charges out of Jasper County, charges filed in Newton County this year allege Schweitzer also took that student to the Water's Edge Campground in March, then performed sexual acts with that student.

The boy's mom alleges there's a good chance this illegal encounter could've been stopped at the campground.

A worker at the Water's Edge Campground did not want to be interviewed for this story, but pointed us to a secluded area at the campground where he says he briefly made contact with Schweitzer and the young boy.

The lawsuit alleges a campground worker was negligent.

The mom and her attorneys say shortly after Schweitzer drove the student to the campground, a worker there noticed Schweitzer was under the influence of alcohol. The lawsuit alleges the worker failed to take any action to protect the child, or notify police that Schweitzer was operating an automobile under the influence of alcohol.

The lawsuit alleges that if the campground worker had notified authorities, instead of leaving the teacher and student alone, the child would have been spared from Schweitzer's harmful conduct.

The mom is asking for a judgment against the campground for physical and mental damages in excess of $75,000

Schweitzer is being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $40,000 surety bond, plus $10,000 cash. She is also being held on a $50,000 bond from Newton County. Her attorney has requested those bonds be reduced because, among other things, Schweitzer claims she is being harassed, beaten, and threatened by other inmates in the Jasper County Jail.

Jail staff say they do not comment on the safety of individual inmates. However, jail staff do say they try to provide the best care and safety for all inmates.

Click here for the lawsuit, and here for the request from Schweitzer.