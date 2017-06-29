Healthcare Providers Meet Up With KanCare





Michael Ehling is at Pittsburg State with his team from Crawford County Mental Health to share their thoughts on one of the insurance programs his patients use.

"There is a tendency to focus on what benefits the share holders of the insurance companies at times and we would like to see that the major emphasis stays on their kind of care the consumers get and receive from providers" says Ehling.

Hospital representatives, physicians and long term service providers are all in one spot right to discuss the changes they want to see in the health insurance company, KanCare.

"KanCare is the Medicaid or CHIP program, Children's Health Insurance Program for the state of Kansas" says Mike Randol from KanCare.

KanCare is the health insurance provider for over 400 thousand people in the state.

Some of the issues discussed were putting the patients first, and better training for the KanCare phone operators.

Caring for the some of the common populations that the insurance program covers, also helps families all around the state.

"It really is designed for the elderly and disabled, long term care and those with lower income" says Randol.

"Adults with persistent and severe mental illness. And also children that are seriously emotionally disturbed. Those are chronic populations that we are going to make sure are adequately cared for and get their needs met so they can stay at home with their communities and their families" says Ehling.

The new KanCare program will be called "KanCare 2.0" and takes effect January 2019.