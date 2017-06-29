Pittsburg Safehouse Celebrates New Shelter

Pittsburg Safehouse's brand new shelter feels more like a miniature mansion than a traditional shelter. The new facility features 14 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 outside playgrounds, areas for advocates and therapists, a tornado shelter, and more. This all translates into a much more spacious shelter for residents and staff, compared to their old facility.

"The bedrooms are much larger and the families will have more ability to spend time in their rooms, doing family type things," said Executive Director Rebecca Brubaker.

The building has been a work in progress ever since it was donated back in September of 2015. While getting it ready to house victims may have taken some time, rounding up the funds for the project did not.

"That money was raised from the local community in 3 weeks," said Brubaker.

Pittsburg Safehouse doesn't want to reveal the amount of donor funds it took to make this facility a reality. But they say the donations were very generous. The state-of-the-art, beautifully decorated safe house does more than just help victims of abuse get back on their feet. It lets them know they're worth something, and that their community loves them.

"I think it says a lot for our community. And I think it's gonna say a lot to our victims, that the community does care domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and trafficking," said victim's advocate Vicky Polen.

Victims are scheduled to move in to the new safe house, the first week of July.

