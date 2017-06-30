Baxter Springs Proposes Tax Increase

Breann Livingston is raising her daughter in Baxter Springs, where she's helping her stepfather with the family fireworks tent.

It's one of the many businesses in town that could one day be effected by the proposed 1 percent sales tax increase.

"It's gonna obviously make people not want to spend their money here, but with being so close to Joplin as we already are, people already do that anyways. I'm guilty of it sometimes. But I also shop over here sometimes at the Cash Savers" says Livingston.

Some other locals are looking forward to the improvements that would come from the tax increase.

"I think we need it because it will make the town look better and they'll stay on top of everything that we need" says Baxter Springs Local Connie Chazell.

The current sales tax in Baxter Springs is 9 cents per every 1 dollar spent. If voters approve of the tax increase in November, that will move it up to 10 cents per every 1 dollar spent with 2 of those cents going towards the city.

The money from the tax increase would fund repairs for things such as the city pool, roads and a new police and fire station.

The police and fire station has a history of electrical problems, which caused fires in the past.

The building also isn't handicap acessable, with narrow doors and lack of ramp.

"I think it's very important that anybody who wants to come up here to speak to one of us or tour the building or anything like that, have the ability to do so" says Officer Vazquez.

While some see the potential tax increase as too much, some aren't scared as easily.

"If you want to support your community, you'll stay. And if you don't you're still gonna go to Joplin" says Livingston.

Mayor Randall Trease estimates that the potential tax increase would raise 500,000 dollars.