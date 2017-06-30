Pittsburg Fireworks Purchases

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, in 2016 Americans spent 825 million dollars on consumer fireworks. An official with Jake's Fireworks estimates their average sale at about $90. KOAM visited multiple fireworks vendors in Pittsburg to find out what people are spending to put on a show.
