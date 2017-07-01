Joplin Woman Founds Nationwide Race

The athletes are taking off and so is the rise up 5K across America.

The nationwide race that Ashleigh Teter started here in Joplin



"We came up with all these charities so that people could choose which cause is important for them to support" says Teter.



Across the country there are over 6,000 runners participating in the event and they hope to raise 100,000 dollars.



"100 percent of the net proceeds are going to these charities that includes Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, the Trevor Project and ACLU. There are several other ones" says one of the coordinators Kathleen Moehr.



Over 300 are cities participating in either an organized run or what they call a virtual run, where they register and just complete the run on their own.

this run has made one Joplin native even more proud of his hometown.



"I think its very cool. I'm sure people all over the country get very surprised to see that something like this is coming from South West Missouri. But I'm very proud of it" says runner Todd Greene.



The name of the run has generated some misunderstandings



"people have asked me so many times,what are you rising up against?' i keep saying over and over we are not rising up against anything we are rising up for something. We just wanna foster an inclusive environment for all people. And that's what this is about. It's not about so much about running so much as it is about awareness for these charities" says it's founder.



Whether they ran for the environment or immigration law center, athletes got to spend the morning sharing what's important to them, with each other.

