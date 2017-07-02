Quantcast

Safety First Around Fireworks

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Staying safe while shooting off fireworks begins before you even buy them.

"Make sure that you read the performance description on the side of each of the packages. I think it's important that you know what your fireworks do " says Dean Collins from Black Market Fireworks.

Part of getting to know the fire works you're working with could be downloading the Quick Response app. Where you take a picture of the code in front of the firework you want to know about and it will send you straight to a YouTube link of the firework going off.

Once you know what you're working with, you need to be the judge of how far away you light them up from your house

"The recommendation is on the package.most are probably 50 to 100 feet away, and make sure you've got a plan. That's when a lot of accidents happen, when people speed up and don't have a plan incase something fails" says Captain John Hubbard from the Joplin Fire Department.

Enjoying fireworks within hearing distance isn't for everybody. Like animals or people with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"If they have a lot of animals or they're sensitive to loud noises, just watch them from a far distance" says Captain Hubbard.

It's also important to remember that fireworks are never a good mix with alcohol.

"I'm not saying not to drink. But you need to find somebody who's not drinking at the time to shoot your fireworks off" says Collins.

People can set off their fireworks until midnight within the city limits of Joplin on specific days, but using Bottle Rockets and Sky Lanterns are prohibited at all times.

As long as you keep safety as your number one priority, you should be off to a colorful way to recognize independence .

 

