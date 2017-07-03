Keeping Your Pet Safe This Fourth of July



Shamber Hubbard is the coordinator at the Southeast Kansas Humane Society

A shelter that is at max capacity due to this summer being a big breeding season

She expects the phone to be ringing off the hook this Fourth of July.



"We get lots of calls.. people have lost their pets, people who are looking to surrender a pet that they found..we get lots of calls this time of year" says Shamber.



She advises pet owners to keep their dogs away from fireworks. Even if the dog usually listens to its owner, it might not in this case.



"It has to do with the fireworks, animals get scared. The noise is a lot for their ears. They run away. A lot of times they won't even answer to their owner because they're so scared of the noise"



One dog owner is preparing ahead of time



"I'm going to try to take them out before it gets dark, that way we can avoid taking them out during the Fourth" says Kelsey Transgaurd.



Since the Humane Society is full, cats and dogs will be brought to the Pittsburg Animal Control



Even if your animal is microchipped, Officer Sharon Stanley from Pittsburg Animal Control recommends you keep an updated tag on you keep an updated tag on your animal with an updated address and phone number.



That way, Animal Control can contact you if your pet is found.



"We do have a web page that we put the animal's picture on, its the City of Pittsburg. You go to Facebook, you click on "photos". We number all the dogs when they come in , that way it makes it a lot easier. Because, everybody describes their dogs differently and as long as they've got the red number, we're good. I can look it up just like that and know which dog they're talking about" says Officer Stanley.



Unless they've had to pick up your dog multiple times, the shelter often keeps the dogs for free until the owner picks them up during situations like thunder storms and fireworks.



"Well on the Fourth of July, if we happen to pickup your dog..don't worry. The dog is in good hands, we take real good care of them. We don't always give out a citation just because your dog gets picked up"



If you leave your pet in Animal Control for 10 days, your pet will be put up for adoption for others.