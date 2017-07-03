Joplin Library Lease

Quantcast

     Business as usual, tonight, for "Joplin City Council" members despite this Monday being part of what many are enjoying.
     That's a long holiday weekend.
     Part of tonight's agenda...the new public library on 20th and Connecticut.
Council met tonight to approve an emergency ordinance -- to lease the building at 1901 East 20th Street to the Joplin Public Library.
You may be thinking -- why does the library need to lease their own building from the city?  Mayor Seibert -- has the answer.
Seibert: "According to the EDA grant, the city must maintain possession of the library.  After the point that that time frame has been satisfied, then, the library will be owned by the library group."
It seems simple -- but it can get complicated.  The library is required to pay a lease of $1 per year -- for the next 17 years.
At that time -- the lease has an "option to buy" for the library -- at a total cost of -- $1.
The lease agreement also includes a key element for the city -- the deed to the old library must be transferred to the city.
Meaning now, the options can open up for the future of the building down on Main Street.
Seibert: "At this point, we're just beginning that process, so I'm sure in the weeks and months ahead we will be hopefully looking at some options for that location."
While the old library awaits it's future -- the new one is working to build a future -- not just for the site -- but for the East 20th Street corridor.
Seibert: "You know, Range Line, there are not a lot of options on Range Line, that's why we looked at that corridor and decided to give us another option for another commercial corridor, I think that things are falling in place that those options, I think, will begin to open up."
Options that continue to expand -- with Joplin's growing population.
     Along the 20th Street corridor...council members also approved re-zoning some of the residential areas to allow for duplexes to be built...allowing more families to take advantage of the new developments.
 

