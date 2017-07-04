5th Annual Bible Hispanic Independence Parade

Spanish speaking churches from the Four States area parade the streets of Carthage in white t-shirts and waving American flags to celebrate the Fourth of July.



"Here we declare today with this walk the blessing over, not only this city, but over this country" says Pastor Shadden.



With over 400 Hispanic Christians marching together, they are hoping to send a message.



"The Hispanic community likes to come together and show that we are also here. This is a part of our lives, this is where we live. We are a part of the united states" says Merla Trujillo, a parade participant.



"I represent my community and my country" says Raul Lopez.



The morning rain scared some off, but some showed up in support.



"I think it's important to support everybody in the community and I love that they come out and do this" says Amanda Stone, a parade spectator.



The Bible Hispanic Independence Day parade has been going on 5 years now and they don't plan on stopping anytime soon.



This is the first Independence Day under the country's new president



"No matter who the president is, we are still part of this country and we want to show that we love this country. Most of us were born in this country..no matter the color of our skin" says Trujillo.



After the parade, they met up for lunch and church service at El Jordan Ministries, a time where they can celebrate their faith..their freedom..and their culture