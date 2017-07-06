Quantcast

NEO Accepting Nominations for Third Annual Military Appreciation - KOAM TV 7

NEO Accepting Nominations for Third Annual Military Appreciation Night

Updated:
MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

The Athletic Department at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) College is seeking recommendations for area veterans and military personnel to be honored during the third annual Military Appreciation Night. The event will take place at Red Robertson Field in conjunction with the first home game of the season. The NEO Golden Norsemen will play Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 against the New Mexico Military; kick-off is at 6 p.m. The game will also be free for active and retired service members. 

“This is our fourth year to host Military Appreciation Night and it has become one of our most popular games,” said Dale Patterson, NEO athletic director. “We always want to acknowledge those who have served our country. This is a time for our community to nominate a service-member, past or present, they would like to honor.

Nominations must be received by Aug. 5, 2017. Forms are available online at https://goo.gl/xD2an9. A committee comprised of faculty, staff, and coaches will select the honorees, who will be notified.

For more information, contact the NEO Athletic Department at 918-540-6327.

###

  • Top Sports Stories in the 4-StatesTop Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • NEO Accepting Nominations for Third Annual Military Appreciation Night

    NEO Accepting Nominations for Third Annual Military Appreciation Night

    Thursday, July 6 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-07-06 18:54:02 GMT

    The Athletic Department at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) College is seeking recommendations for area veterans and military personnel to be honored during the third annual Military Appreciation Night. The event will take place at Red Robertson Field in conjunction with the first home game of the season. The NEO Golden Norsemen will play Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 against the New Mexico Military; kick-off is at 6 p.m. The game will also be free for active and retired service mem

    More >>

    The Athletic Department at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) College is seeking recommendations for area veterans and military personnel to be honored during the third annual Military Appreciation Night. The event will take place at Red Robertson Field in conjunction with the first home game of the season. The NEO Golden Norsemen will play Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 against the New Mexico Military; kick-off is at 6 p.m. The game will also be free for active and retired service mem

    More >>

  • Former LCC Pitcher Drafted To San Diego

    Former LCC Pitcher Drafted To San Diego

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:59:37 GMT
    Jeremy SmithJeremy Smith
    Former Labette Community College baseball pitcher, Jeremy Smith, was drafted on June 14 in the 2017 MLB draft in the 38th round by the San Diego Padres. Smith played for the Cardinals, under head coach Aaron Keal, in the spring of 2014 and 2015. He is the son of Jeremy and Tendeka Smith and a graduate of Bellaire High School. After attending LCC, he went on to play at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford, OK. More >>
    Former Labette Community College baseball pitcher, Jeremy Smith, was drafted on June 14 in the 2017 MLB draft in the 38th round by the San Diego Padres. Smith played for the Cardinals, under head coach Aaron Keal, in the spring of 2014 and 2015. He is the son of Jeremy and Tendeka Smith and a graduate of Bellaire High School. After attending LCC, he went on to play at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford, OK. More >>

  • Former PHS Pitcher Webb Drafted by Pirates

    Former PHS Pitcher Webb Drafted by Pirates

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:10:40 GMT

    He will sign with the Pirates, and pass on playing at K-State next season.

    More >>

    He will sign with the Pirates, and pass on playing at K-State next season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.