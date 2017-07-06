NEO Accepting Nominations for Third Annual Military Appreciation Night

The Athletic Department at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) College is seeking recommendations for area veterans and military personnel to be honored during the third annual Military Appreciation Night. The event will take place at Red Robertson Field in conjunction with the first home game of the season. The NEO Golden Norsemen will play Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 against the New Mexico Military; kick-off is at 6 p.m. The game will also be free for active and retired service members.

“This is our fourth year to host Military Appreciation Night and it has become one of our most popular games,” said Dale Patterson, NEO athletic director. “We always want to acknowledge those who have served our country. This is a time for our community to nominate a service-member, past or present, they would like to honor.

Nominations must be received by Aug. 5, 2017. Forms are available online at https://goo.gl/xD2an9. A committee comprised of faculty, staff, and coaches will select the honorees, who will be notified.

For more information, contact the NEO Athletic Department at 918-540-6327.

