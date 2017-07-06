Nominate for Maple Leaf Grand Marshal

Nominations are currently being accepted for the 51st Annual Maple Leaf Festival Grand Marshal. Nomination forms may be picked up at the Chamber office, 402 S Garrison, Carthage, you may call 417-358-2373 to have them faxed or e-mailed to you, or you may find them at www.carthagemapleleaf.com. Nominations must be submitted on the official form.

Deadline for accepting nominations is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1st. This deadline is for actual receipt of nomination form at the Chamber office. Please return your nomination form to Carthage Chamber of Commerce, Attn: Mary Jo Little, 402 S. Garrison, Carthage, MO 64836 or mjlittle@carthagechamber.com.

“So many wonderful community members have been chosen to represent all that is Maple Leaf and Carthage, it’s an amazing honor.” said Jeanine Poe, Chairperson of the 51st Annual Maple Leaf Festival Committee. “The Maple Leaf committee receives many nominations of respected, revered, and beloved citizens each year; Carthaginians who have made varied contributions to our community. We ask that you be specific in your nomination because it’s a hard choice every year and we need all of the information that we can get. Every little bit will help the committee choose the best person or persons to lead the parade for the 51st year of the festival.”

For more information, contact Mary Jo at the Carthage Chamber of Commerce, 417-358-2373 or mjlittle@carthagechamber.com