Car Hits Propane Tank Causing A Fire

On July 6, 2017 at approximately 7:40am Officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to the intersection of Silver Creek and Range Line Road for reports of a vehicle accident with explosion. Callers reported that a passenger car hit a propane tank and that Recreational Vehicles (RV’s) were on fire from the explosion on the Wheelen RV Parking Lot.

The driver of the vehicle, Rayma Crawford, 69, of Joplin, was transported with serious injuries. She was transferred to the Springfield Burn Unit for further care.

Her vehicle, a 2009 Honda Accord, along with 4 RV’s were burned in the fire that resulted from the explosion. Nobody else was injured. Multiple fire departments and ambulance services responded to the call as well. Traffic was limited in the area with some road closures, but all of the roadways are back open.

It was determined that Crawford was traveling westbound on Silver Creek and left the roadway, striking a propane filling station on the private parking lot.

(Press Release from Joplin Police Department)

