Traffic Accident Claims Life of Two Galena Residents

The Galena Police Department is investigating a vehicle – pedestrian accident which occurred early this morning at 18th and Main Street in Galena, KS.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 07:05 a.m. a Silver 2001 Mitsubishi Montero driven by 24 year old Shelby L. Colon, of Galena was driving South on Main Street when she struck Charles W. Burkybile Jr., 66 years old, and Glen A. Roosa 86 years old, both of Galena who were walking north on Main.

Charles Burkybile Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, Glen A. Roosa was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin were he later died from his injuries.

The Galena Police Department requested the assistance of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

(Press Release from Galena Police Department)