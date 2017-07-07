Neosho County Kansas Chosen as Future Home of Wind Farm

Apex Clean Energy searched the region and picked Neosho county, Kansas for one of its main turbine farms.

"It had a good transmission, its able to get to the major load centers such as Tulsa, Kansas City and Wichita. But also the community seemed very receptive" says Jade Scheele from Apex.

One of the county commissioners seems to knows why the project would be welcomed

"I think it's a good thing for the county. I'm hoping we can get some revenue in this county cause we sure need the tax dollars" says Neosho County Commissioner Paul Westhoff.

Apex is looking to hire locally for building the turbines

The wind turbines won't only be generating electricity. Apex clean energy estimates there will be 150 construction jobs opening up for building the turbines and 15 long term positions for maintenance and operations.

The turbines from the county would produce 350 mega watts and cost roughly 450 million dollars to build and would send energy all over the country.

"Kansas in particular is located in the Southwest Power Pool, and it reaches from New Mexico all the way up to North Dakota" says Scheele.

There is also some back lash expected from the community as far as what over turbines would do to the county's landscape.

"I would just re-iterate the jobs and the revenue coming in. That'd be the main goal. You're going to have people out there who don't like it. And you're not going to change their minds"

Apex will start construction at the beginning of 2019, and hopes to be done by the end of that year