Mudstock 2017 Expected to Be Bigger Than Ever

With sneakers duct tapped to their feet, kids are slipping and sliding in the mud with motivation.

A perfect event for this kid



"I live on a farm and I love to get dirty" says Remington Joyce, who was headed out to the mud course.



One Carthage Police officer hopes for kids to remember these kind of days later in life when drugs and alcohol will be a temptation



"To have a great time, you don't need drugs. You don't need alcohol. You don't need marijuana. You can come out and have a great time at an event like this or create your own" says Chad Diniger who is the Carthage Police Community Relations Officer.



For almost 20 years now, Carthage law enforcement has used this fun atmosphere to spread their message.

As the kids rinse the mud off their clothes, Carthage Police hopes the anti-drug message sticks



"We use it as a time to help get the message through that we want kids to be drug free. We want kids to make good decisions to make them successful in life " says Diniger.

With over a thousand people attending this event, it's an effective way to reach a mass audience.

13-year-old, Trenton Phillips summed it all up for us.



"This gets your outsides muddy, but keeps your insides clean"