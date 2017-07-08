Survivor of DWI Triple Fatal Crash Dies

A teenage driver dies after being involved in a triple fatal crash on July 4th. The incident is now a quadruple fatal after the death of 17-year-old McKay Harris of Neosho, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Harris was on Route V, south of Joplin, driving under the influence when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided head on with a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Ronni Ducommun of Wentzville, Missouri and her passenger 67-year-old Janet Ducommun of Neosho, who were both killed.

18-year-old Alex Ashlin, also of Neosho, was a passenger in Harris' vehicle. He also died from the crash.