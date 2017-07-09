Quantcast

Columbus Woman Turns 103 Years Old - KOAM TV 7

Columbus Woman Turns 103 Years Old

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
COLUMBUS, KANSAS -

At age 103, Alice Williams can have her cake and eat it too
With 50 family and friends surrounding her, and tiara in place.. Alice celebrates her 103rd birthday.

"Oh it's gonna be a great day, I can tell by the way the tables look" says the birthday girl as she admires the decorations.

Family members Alice is especially close to are her granddaughters

"Just Granny being 103 years old. She pretty much raised me and my younger sister so she's got a very special place in my heart" says granddaughter Rachel Sandberg.

"She taught me a little bit about cooking, how to make pie crusts. She's always made homemade pies" says other granddaughter Rachel Murray.

Besides teaching Rachel how to bake, it's how her grandma treated her family that brings the emotions

"Just a wonderful, caring kind person. Always cared about everybody, never said anything bad about anybody"

Alice's granddaughters credit her long life to her never being a drinker or a smoker, and eating whatever she wants.

"We could probably learn to enjoy life, and do what you want to do" says Rachel when asked what we could learn from her grandmother.

Her loved ones brought 103 balloons for the 103 years she has been alive.
As 103 purple balloons float into the distance, every balloon represents a year full of memories that Alice spent and is still spending with her beloved family.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Former Joplin Day Care Faces Lawsuit

    Former Joplin Day Care Faces Lawsuit

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-10-24 01:14:15 GMT
    Exploration Station is closed down but people who live near it have had worries for some time. "I've heard babies cry 20 minutes or more before anybody came and attended to them. And it concerned me" says T.W. Poor, who lives across from the facility. Court documents allege one of the children having an emotional day and the day care assistant removed him from the classroom 3 or 4 times, but the last time he didn't come back to class. He was allegedly locked in a dark room a...More >>
    Exploration Station is closed down but people who live near it have had worries for some time. "I've heard babies cry 20 minutes or more before anybody came and attended to them. And it concerned me" says T.W. Poor, who lives across from the facility. Court documents allege one of the children having an emotional day and the day care assistant removed him from the classroom 3 or 4 times, but the last time he didn't come back to class. He was allegedly locked in a dark room a...More >>

  • Joplin Residents Want Answers After Money Goes Towards Project Yet To Be Approved By City Council

    Joplin Residents Want Answers After Money Goes Towards Project Yet To Be Approved By City Council

    Monday, October 23 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-10-23 23:59:24 GMT

    "I would imagine City Council is going to be furious over this.  I would hope so."

    More >>

    "I would imagine City Council is going to be furious over this.  I would hope so."

    More >>

  • Light of Unity

    Light of Unity

    Sunday, October 22 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-10-23 02:47:56 GMT

    Local residents of various religious beliefs came together to celebrate their shared values Sunday. 

    More >>

    Local residents of various religious beliefs came together to celebrate their shared values Sunday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.