Columbus Woman Turns 103 Years Old

At age 103, Alice Williams can have her cake and eat it too

With 50 family and friends surrounding her, and tiara in place.. Alice celebrates her 103rd birthday.



"Oh it's gonna be a great day, I can tell by the way the tables look" says the birthday girl as she admires the decorations.



Family members Alice is especially close to are her granddaughters



"Just Granny being 103 years old. She pretty much raised me and my younger sister so she's got a very special place in my heart" says granddaughter Rachel Sandberg.



"She taught me a little bit about cooking, how to make pie crusts. She's always made homemade pies" says other granddaughter Rachel Murray.



Besides teaching Rachel how to bake, it's how her grandma treated her family that brings the emotions



"Just a wonderful, caring kind person. Always cared about everybody, never said anything bad about anybody"



Alice's granddaughters credit her long life to her never being a drinker or a smoker, and eating whatever she wants.



"We could probably learn to enjoy life, and do what you want to do" says Rachel when asked what we could learn from her grandmother.



Her loved ones brought 103 balloons for the 103 years she has been alive.

As 103 purple balloons float into the distance, every balloon represents a year full of memories that Alice spent and is still spending with her beloved family.