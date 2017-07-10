Quantcast

Pittsburg Community Blood Drive Honoring Nolan Brueggemann - Jul - KOAM TV 7

Pittsburg Community Blood Drive Honoring Nolan Brueggemann - July 20th & 21st

Updated:
Nolan Brueggemann Nolan Brueggemann
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Pittsburg Community Blood Drive

  • Thursday, July 20 ~ 1 pm-6:30 pm
  • Friday, July 21 ~ 8:30 am-2 pm

Countryside Christian Church 1901 East 4th, Pittsburg, KS 66762

For an appointment, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Donate Blood n Honor of Nolan Brueggemann

  • Nolan Brueggemann, 6, was only 3 years old when he suddenly developed sepsis from an infection in his femur. Over the course of his illness, Nolan received multiple lifesaving blood transfusions. His family invites the Pittsburg community to honor this young fighter and help provide blood for those in need this summer.

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Just Off Broadway Theatre Camp enrollment now open

    Just Off Broadway Theatre Camp enrollment now open

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:10:50 GMT
    Enrollment is now open for Just Off Broadway Summer Theatre, an intensive two-week workshop directed by award-winning theatre director Greg Shaw of Pittsburg High School and Pittsburg Community Theatre. The camp will be held Aug. 7 to 12 to Aug. 14-18.  Past shows have included High School Musical Jr. and Legally Blonde Jr. This year's show will be All Shook Up, a musical comedy that includes hit tunes by Elvis. The camp is open to students from sixth through 10th grades and inc...More >>
    Enrollment is now open for Just Off Broadway Summer Theatre, an intensive two-week workshop directed by award-winning theatre director Greg Shaw of Pittsburg High School and Pittsburg Community Theatre. The camp will be held Aug. 7 to 12 to Aug. 14-18.  Past shows have included High School Musical Jr. and Legally Blonde Jr. This year's show will be All Shook Up, a musical comedy that includes hit tunes by Elvis. The camp is open to students from sixth through 10th grades and inc...More >>

  • 2017 Lake Life is Grand Quilt Show - July 21st-22nd

    2017 Lake Life is Grand Quilt Show - July 21st-22nd

    Monday, March 13 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-03-13 19:32:53 GMT
     2017 Lake Life is Grand Quilt Show - July 21st from 9-5 & July 22nd from 9-4.  Theme: "Lake Life is Grand". Sponsored in part by the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau. Facts about the Grand Lake O' the Cherokees Quilt Guild The Guild was established in 1976. This is an organization to bring quilters together to share, enjoy, teach and learn the art of quilting. The Guild logo is the "Sailboat". The Guild is an organization whose main p...More >>
     2017 Lake Life is Grand Quilt Show - July 21st from 9-5 & July 22nd from 9-4.  Theme: "Lake Life is Grand". Sponsored in part by the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau. Facts about the Grand Lake O' the Cherokees Quilt Guild The Guild was established in 1976. This is an organization to bring quilters together to share, enjoy, teach and learn the art of quilting. The Guild logo is the "Sailboat". The Guild is an organization whose main p...More >>

  • Four State Farm Show - July 21-23

    Four State Farm Show - July 21-23

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:49:07 GMT
    For decades, the Four State Farm Show has been a mecca to farmers and ranchers seeking to learn about the latest and greatest agricultural technology and equipment. Set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 21, 22 and 23, the Four State Farm Show will provide the agricultural community the opportunity to get a hands-on look at agricultural goods and services provided in the region — some which are not available on dealer lots and are exclusively seen at events such as this one....More >>
    For decades, the Four State Farm Show has been a mecca to farmers and ranchers seeking to learn about the latest and greatest agricultural technology and equipment. Set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 21, 22 and 23, the Four State Farm Show will provide the agricultural community the opportunity to get a hands-on look at agricultural goods and services provided in the region — some which are not available on dealer lots and are exclusively seen at events such as this one....More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.