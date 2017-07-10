Pittsburg Community Blood Drive Honoring Nolan Brueggemann - July 20th & 21st

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has scheduled a series of public meetings for the discussion of the state’s proposed renewal of the KanCare program and to provide input and ideas for changes. Anyone may provide comment and input about the KanCare renewal at any time from June 14, 2017 until October 15, 2017. The state intends to submit the renewal request on November 1, 2017. There will be a second set of meetings in the fall of 2017 to collect form...More >>
Connect2Culture (C2C), Joplin's community arts agency, announces its inaugural performing arts series at a press conference on Friday, June 16, 2017 inside Joplin Memorial Hall (212 West 8th Street). Connect2Culture’s inaugural performing arts series, Curtains Up, will bring national touring artists to Joplin in September and December of 2017 and February of 2018 to both Memorial Hall and the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center. “Bringing high quality nationa...More >>
The Carthage Public Library is once again proud to host a HUGE Summer Reading Program for all ages. Here is our list of events for June and July 2017: June 1st, 10 am or 3 pm: Summer Reading Kick-off Event--a Magic Show in the Library Garden June 5th, 10:30 am: Hora de cuentos/Bi lingual Storytime with Ms. Janine June 6th, 4:30 pm: Teens and Tweens Class-Learn to Pot a Plant. Snack provided by Bright Futures at 4:00 pm June 7th, 10 or 11 am: Children's Storytime with Ms. Sherri...More >>
