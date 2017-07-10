Wolf Creek Nationals @ Grand Lake

Nearly 2,000 people filled the community of Grove, Oklahoma - for some unique boat races today!

The "Wolf Creek Nationals" took place - at Wolf Creek Park on Grand Lake.

Cooper: "When you get involved in something, if you don't go whole-heartedly, why do it at all?"

That's David Cooper -- he made a slight commute of just over five hours to Wolf Creek Park here in Grove -- to participate in the second annual "Wolf Creek Nationals."

It's like NASCAR -- but, in this case, water, is a good thing.

McIntyre: "There's a lot more to it than just getting in a boat and pushing the peddle and going, when you get out there and actually try to run these indexes and run these numbers, that's where the challenge is, you know, we really enjoy that part of it, it's a challenge more than anything."

That challenge was broken into classes -- each gradually increasing in speed.

The first, started with slower boats -- going around 50-60 miles an hour.

Then -- came the big guns.

These guys -- doing something seemingly crazy -- flying down the lake at nearly 200 miles per hour.

Cooper: "Lake racing, there's nothing wrong with it, it's fun, but it's also dangerous."

That's why Cooper prefers "sanctioned racing" like the event at Grand Lake -- that simply means, there's rescue teams, and other safety precautions in place -- just in case, something bad happens.

Joe McIntyre remembers one such occasion...

McIntyre: "We were, doing some really crazy hops, the boat actually come completely unhooked, it came out of the water, we did a couple of 30-40 foot hops in this thing, and thank goodness the parachutes worked, and the good Lord above was watching over us and we actually got it shut down safely. "

Thankfully, no crazy stores are coming out of the "Wolf Creek Nationals".

And the nearly 2,000 in attendance -- got an incredible show.