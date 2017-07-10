Fair And Rodeo To Kick Off In Coffeyville

A bareback rider competes at the 2015 Inter-State Fair and Rodeo in Coffeyville. This year’s Fair and Rodeo is August 12-19 at Walter Johnson Park. Photo by Quick Draw Design.

Coffeyville’s been doing it for over 100 years, and they’re doing it well.

For the 109th year, the Inter-State Fair and Rodeo will kick off in Coffeyville, Kansas August 12-19.

The fair and rodeo features eight nights of grandstand entertainment, plus plenty of things to do during the day: livestock shows and exhibits, carnival, parade, free bean and watermelon feed, fair food, and so much more!

The eight nights of grandstand entertainment include the demo derby on Sat., August 12; the Lucas Oil Tractor Pull on Sun., August 13; the Grandstand Jam, featuring LOCASH and Caney native Jared Daniels on Mon., August 14; the LJ Jenkins Bull Riding on Tues., August 15, and four nights of PRCA rodeo August 16-19.

Coffeyville native Debbie Carter has gone to the fair and rodeo her whole life, and as owner of Carter Automotive, her business has sponsored the demo derby for the last 24 years. Her favorites are the demo derby, and the food. “I like walking through the livestock and fair exhibits, and I like fair food.” She especially enjoys the Shriners root beer floats. “That’s something you don’t want to miss.”

The fair and rodeo is beneficial for the community as well, Carter said. “It brings in a lot of people, and I think during that week there’s a lot of pride in the community. It brings us together for a common cause.” It’s also a time to slow down and visit with friends. “We see people we haven’t seen all year. Everybody gathers outside the stadium, at the carnival. It’s the place to see and be seen.”

A fun pass ticket, good for all eight nights of grandstand entertainment, is available for $40 through July 31; on August 1, the price goes up to $50. Tickets for each night range in price from $15 to $35, depending on the seats and the event.

The parade takes place at 4 pm on August 16 through downtown Coffeyville, followed by a bean feed and watermelon feed at 5:30 pm at Walter Johnson Park. The Buddy Barrow Show is August 18 at 6:30 pm in the show arena. The junior market livestock sale is August 19 at 4:30 pm.

For a complete schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit www.fairandrodeo.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce (807 Walnut Street).