FEMA Update - July 10th

Missouri homeowners, renters and businesses with property damage or loss caused by flooding and severe storms between April 28 and May 11, 2017 have three weeks left to register and apply for federal disaster assistance. Aug. 1, 2017 is the deadline to register for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
After applying, survivors will receive a letter from FEMA explaining the status of their application and how to respond. It is important to read the letter carefully. If survivors have questions about the letter they may call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362; go online to www.DisasterAssistance.gov; or visit a disaster recovery center.
Survivors should register for assistance regardless of whether they live in a community that participates in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Individual Assistance (IA)
It’s easy to register by:
IA Update (as of COB July 9):
Eligible homeowners and renters may be able to receive money for losses not covered by insurance to help pay for basic home repairs, temporary rental assistance and other needs such as replacing personal property. FEMA Individual Assistance is grant money that does not have to be repaid.
Disaster Recovery Centers
Individuals and business owners are encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting a disaster recovery center.
Locations of recovery centers may be found online at https://recovery.mo.gov/ and at www.fema.gov/DRC. Survivors also may call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA app for smart phones. Disaster survivors can visit any of the FEMA centers for assistance.
Rebuilding Advice Offered at Several Locations
FEMA mitigation specialists will be at hardware and home improvement stores to provide free information, answer questions and offer tips on how to repair and rebuild flood-damaged homes stronger and safer. Times, dates and locations are as follows:
U.S. Small Business Administration
SBA also offers low-interest working capital loans (called Economic Injury Disaster Loans) to small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations having difficulty meeting obligations as a result of the disaster. The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is March 2, 2018.
Homeowners and renters should apply to SBA, even if they are not sure if they will need or want a loan. If SBA cannot approve their application, in most cases SBA refers them to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance (ONA) program for possible additional assistance.
As of July 6, SBA has approved more than $9.3 million in low-interest disaster loans.
National Flood Insurance Program (as of July 7)
Designated Counties
Twenty-seven counties have been designated for Individual Assistance: Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Jasper, Jefferson, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, and Texas.
Forty-six counties are eligible for FEMA Public Assistance, which includes grants to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities: Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Cedar, Christian, Cole, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, Stone, St. Louis, Taney, Texas, Washington, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.
