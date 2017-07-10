Armed Robbery Arrests Made in Joplin

On July 7, 2017 at 7:10 PM Officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to 2623 West 7th, Wal-Mart, for an armed robbery. A female employee was working inside the store at the service desk. She was approached by a customer attempting to purchase flowers. The customer then placed a gun on the counter from his pocket and told the clerk to give him all of the money in the register. Unable to open the register, the suspect left on foot without obtaining any money or other items. The employee was able to watch what vehicle the suspect got into and left in.

Officers with the Joplin Police Department broadcast the vehicle description to area agencies. Based on that information, Carthage Police Officers were checking their Wal-Mart to insure that employees were safe and see if the suspect vehicle came there. A Carthage Officer located a vehicle matching the description at the car wash adjacent to the Carthage Wal-Mart. The vehicle left and Carthage PD stopped it for a license plate violation. Detectives with the Joplin Police Department responded to their car stop.

Based on the car stop and the investigation, Todd N Woerner, 41, Mount Vernon, and Cassandra N. Eustler, 29, Mount Vernon, were arrested for attempted armed robbery and child endangerment. Two juveniles that were in the vehicle were taken into protective custody. Woerner and Eustler were transported back to the Joplin City Jail. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed 1st Degree Robbery on both Woerner and Eustler. Woerner has a $25,000 cash bond and Eustler a $10,000 cash bond.

The Joplin Police Department appreciates the assistance of the Carthage Police Department in resolving this case with the apprehension of the suspects.