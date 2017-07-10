Quantcast

Theft From Vehicle Suspects Arrested - KOAM TV 7

Theft From Vehicle Suspects Arrested

Updated:
Joplin, MO -

On July 8, 2017 at 3:36am officers responded to the area of 4506 West 28th. The caller found two juveniles going through his vehicle and they ran away when confronted. This address is in the Cedar Ridge Neighborhood, an area that has seen repeated thefts from vehicles.

Responding officers found two juveniles, and one ran on foot. One was detained and the one that ran was found hiding under a truck. Officers identified them as the suspects in the case. During the course of the investigation and throughout the day, at least 8 different residences were identified as victims of the thefts. Officers located stolen property and were able to return stolen property to owners. Both juveniles were transported to the juvenile office for theft charges and one for possession of marijuana.

The Joplin Police Department reminds residents to lock their vehicles and take their valuables inside to help deter these types of thefts.

