Investigation Underway Into Convenient Store Break Ins

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three recent commercial burglaries.

On Monday, July 3rd, 2017, a suspect broke into the Scammon X-Press convenient store in the early morning hours and stole cigarettes.

On Monday morning, July 10th, again in the early morning hours, a suspect broke into the R and J’s Convenience store in Cherokee and also the Quick Shop in Weir, again stealing cigarettes.

“Our investigators have collected evidence at the scenes and are currently following up on several leads,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Anyone with information about these crimes are encouraged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 620-429-3992 or submit an anonymous tip by texting ‘tip cherokee’ to 888777.