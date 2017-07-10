Schifferdecker Aquatic Center Closed Friday – Sunday for Swim Meet

Schifferdecker Aquatic Center will be closed to the public Friday, July 14th through Sunday, July 16th for the Berserkers 4-State Splash Swim Meet. Patrons are encouraged to go to either Cunningham or Ewert Aquatic Centers. Family swim night, normally held on Friday evenings from 6:00-8:00pm at Schifferdecker Aquatic Center is also cancelled for July 14th.

Both Cunningham and Ewert Aquatic Centers will be open regular hours, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m on Saturday and Sunday. Each facility offers various amenities for children of all ages and their families, including a zero depth entry into the main pool area; an in-pool shaded rest area; and interactive spray features. They also have various amenities that draw kids of all ages into the water. For those enjoy the sunshine or prefer to stay dry, expanded deck areas with sunbathing opportunities plus several shaded canopy areas with deck furniture are featured at each location.

Cunningham Aquatic Center is located at 25th and Maiden Lane . Admission is $3 for children, $4 for adults 16 years of age and older, and children age 2 and under are admitted free of charge. Ewert Aquatic Center is located at 7th and Murphy Boulevard. Admission is $2.50 for children, $3.50 for adults 16 years of age and older, and children age 2 and under are admitted free of charge.

For more information, please call the Joplin Parks and Recreation office at 417-625-4750 or visit www.joplinparks.org.