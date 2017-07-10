CJ's Auto Recon Changes Name to Sparks Autoworks

CJ's Auto Recon announces today that its name will change to Sparks Autoworks effective immediately. At the same time, the company unveiled a new identity and website, sparksautoworks.com.

Mike Sparks, Co-Owner, said, "CJ's Auto Recon has built a solid reputation as a reliable automotive repair facility over the past 10+ years. We want to ensure that our image and name accurately reflects what we do. The company's ownership, people, and services have not changed, and our new name and image reflect our historical roots while emphasizing core competencies. We're moving forward as a premier auto body shop, and we want an updated, streamlined look and feel to match."

Sparks Autoworks will operate as a subsidiary of CJ's Auto Recon under a DBA. The company's previous website (cjsautorecon.com) will forward to the new site.

For more than a decade, CJ's Auto Recon has been a family-owned and operated facility dedicated to reconditioning and refinishing vehicles. The company's focus throughout its history has been doing the job right the first time, every time. The performance of CJ's highly-trained technicians has been excellent over the past 10+ years, and they will continue to provide outstanding service in the future.

The company looks forward to maintaining long-lasting relationships with their current clientele as Sparks Autoworks - Premier Auto Body Shop