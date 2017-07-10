Miami Residents File Lawsuit Against Former Tire Plant

The old Goodrich plant operated in Miami from 1940's to 1980's

Now residents like Lance Hins is worrying for his family's life.

"It's slowly killing our kids cause we can't afford to move right yet. We're stuck in this house..but what do you do...you know?" says Hins.

112 residents who currently or used to live in the Miami Heights Housing Subdivision right across from the former bf Goodrich are filing a lawsuit against the former tire plant owned by Michelin North America.

Hins wants compensation because his family is exposed to a hazardous chemical, Benzene.

When he moved to this neighborhood with his family, nobody made Hins aware of the hazardous chemicals released from the former Goodrich site, and the effect it would have on his wife.

"(she) Has had a lot of medical diagnoses and tests and everything..and a lot of it has been linked to over exposure to benzene..it's cost her her job"

According to court documents BF Goodrich stored thousands of gallons of Benzene on site.

Goodrich had knowledge feed line system was leaking the materials but did nothing to correct issue.

Residents report feeling trapped in their home.

"The idea was to come out here and live here for a little while and sell the house when we are ready to leave. But because of the contaminants, we probably can't do that" says plaintiff, James Stark.

Some residents are even worried about the chemicals they are putting into the water to neutralize the Benzene.

"In 10 years are we gonna hear about 'oh the chemical we used to treat it is actually worse for you'" says Hins.

It's also the little things residents are missing out on

"I can't grow a garden in my backyard because of the ground contaminants..so that kind of sucks" says Stark.

Plaintiffs in the case are asking for 25 to 75 thousand dollars per everyday of violations.

"I would like to be able to start over some place where I'm not being poisoned by the water I drink" says Hins.

Lawyers are gathering more information from the plaintiffs to figure out their next step of action.