Brooks Neria nominated for The Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders

Brooks Neria, a senior at Carl Junction High School, served as a Delegate of the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders in Lowell, MA on June 29 – July 1.

The Congress is an honors program for high school students who are passionate about science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM). The purpose of this event was to honor, inspire, motivate, and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be scientists and technologists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan, and resources to help them reach their goal.

Neria was nominated by Dr. John C. Mather, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics and Science and Director of the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists to represent Missouri based on his academic achievement, leadership potential, and passion for science and technology.

During the three-day Congress, Neria joined students from across the country and heard Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients talk about leading scientific research; mentored by deans from the world's top tech universities; was inspired by fellow teen science prodigies; and learned about cutting edge advances and the future of science and technology.

"This is a crucial time in America when we need more nimble-minded and creative scientists and technologists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, Executive Director, National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists. “Focused, bright, and determined students like Brooks Neria are our future and he deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give him.”

The Academy offers free services and programs to students who have the desire to learn more about their future in science or technology. Some of the services and programs the Academy offers include online social networks through which future scientists and technologists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by tech and science leaders; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance, and much more.

The Academy was founded on the belief that science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education plays a critical role in enabling the United States to remain the economic and technological leader of the global marketplace of the 21st century and that we must identify prospective talent at the earliest possible age and help these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of vital careers.

Based in Washington, DC, the Academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help address this crisis by working to identify, encourage, and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to advances in society as scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians.