Fugitives and drugs located in Oronogo during traffic stop

ORONOGO, MISSOURI -

On 06/25/2017 Officers with the Oronogo Police Department conducted a traffic stop in Oronogo. Raeann Cully (47, of Carl Junction) was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as outstanding warrants out of Jasper County. A passenger in the vehicle, Zachary Simonds, (32, of Joplin) was arrested for obstruction of justice, as well as active warrants from Jasper County and Joplin. Items located in the vehicle are believed to possibly be stolen. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

(Press Release from Oronogo Police Department)

