Cherry Bars

1 cup margarine

1 cup granulated sugar

½ brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups soy flour blend

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup dried cherries

1 cup vanilla yogurt baking chips

Combine in large bowl margarine and sugars and cream until well blended. Add eggs one at a time and vanilla. Sift together soy flour blend and baking powder; add gradually to creamed mixture. Stir in dried cherries and yogurt chips. Spread mixture into greased 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 18-20 minutes until lightly browned. Cool cut into bars. Makes 24 bars

